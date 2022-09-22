Brazil Can't Stand 4 More Years of Bolsonaro, Reale Junior Says

"Voting for Lula will prevent attacks on democracy, the dignity of the human person, and the environment, which will surely occur with greater intensity in a new Bolsonaro term," he stressed.

On Wednesday, Workers' Party presidential candidate Lula da Silva received the endorsement of a conservative politician that surprised Brazilian opinion leaders.

"Brazil cannot stand four more years of Bolsonaro," said jurist Miguel Reale Junior, who promoted the political trial against the leftist President Dilma Rousseff in 2015.

The former Justice Minister said that he will vote for Lula da Silva in the October 2 elections, thus joining the tide of people who are calling to prevent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro from being re-elected for the 2023-2027 term.

"Make your vote useful to remove the useless one," is a slogan Brazilians are using to summon their compatriots to reject Bolsonaro and define the presidential election in a single round.

More than 75,000 fires have burned in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest so far this year — and many eco-activists are blaming Pres. Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-environmental stance



"It is important that Lula wins in the first round to avoid any desperate actions by Bolsonaro," the jurist said, making an implicit reference to the President's threats to ignore the election results if he loses.

In reaction to these statements, Workers' Party president Gleisi Hoffmann thanked Reale Junior's support, explaining that several citizens who promoted the impeachment now recognize that Rousseff's removal was a mistake. "In an attitude like that I see the recognition that we now have to rebuild everything that has been destroyed," she said.