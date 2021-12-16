    • Live
News > Brazil

Poll Affirms Lula Would Win in First Round of Brazil Elections

    The recent IPEC survey indicated that, considering two scenarios and taking into account only valid votes, former president Lula (2003-2010) has 56 percent of the electoral preference, so he would not need a runoff in order to win in 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@MV_Eng

Published 16 December 2021 (2 hours 3 minutes ago)
A new poll shows the former president as the winner with a 27-point lead over the current head of state.

With 56 percent of the valid votes, if the elections were held today, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would win the Brazilian presidency in the first round, according to an IPEC poll released on Tuesday.

According to the IPEC poll in two scenarios and taking into account only valid votes, the former president (2003-2010) has 56 percent of the electoral preference, so he would not need a runoff to reach the Planalto Palace in 2022.

According to the electoral law of the South American country, if none of the candidates obtains 50 percent plus one of the votes in the first round, the first two will dispute the position in a second round.

Taking into account blank, null and undecided voters, and in a first scenario, which includes 12 presidential candidates, Lula Da Silva obtains 48 percent of the vote intention, 27 points ahead of the Brazilian head of state, Jair Bolsonaro (with 21 percent of the preference).

In a second scenario, which includes five presidential pre-candidates, the former Brazilian governor and leader of the Workers' Party (PT) reaches 49 percent of the electoral preference and Bolsonaro 22 percent.

In third place comes former judge Sergio Moro (with 6 and 8 percent of the vote intention, respectively).

The IPEC survey, which consulted 2,002 citizens in 144 municipalities, was conducted from December 9 to 13. The confidence level is 95 percent and the margin of error is 2 points plus/minus.

