Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Leads in Presidential Poll in Brazil

The survey reported that voter preference for the Workers' Party increased from 42.5 percent to 43.7 percent in October.

Brazil's former president and presidential pre-candidate of the Workers' Party (PT), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, continues to lead electoral preferences ahead of the general elections to be held in 2022, according to a survey by the consulting firm ModalMais/Futura published on Wednesday.

The PT leader accumulates 38.6 percent of the vote intention, followed by the current Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has 32.4 percent of the preference, and by former judge Sérgio Moro, who has 11.9 percent.

In the event of a possible runoff, former president Lula would have 46.6 percent of the votes if he were to face Moro, who would reach 33.6 percent. In a scenario in which Bolsonaro is Bolsonaro's rival, Lula da Silva would get 49.2 percent of the votes, against 38.4 percent for the current head of state.

The poll showed that voter preference for the Workers' Party increased from 42.5 percent in the previous exercise carried out last October to 43.7 percent at present.

�� Recebemos o relatório da pesquisa @modalmais /Futura. 16 a 20 de Novembro.



�� Lula 37%

�� Bolsonaro 30,8%

⚪️ Moro 13,6%

�� Ciro 7,5%

�� Boulos 2,1%

�� Doria 1,9%

Margem de Erro: 2,2 p.p. pic.twitter.com/qvhoisSUZ9 — De Olho Nas Eleições (@DEleicoes) November 25, 2021

"We received the @modalmais/Futura survey report. November 16th to 20th. Lula 37%. Bolsonaro 30.8%. Moro 13,6%.

Ciro 7,5%. Boulos 2.1%. Doria 1.9%. Margin of error: 2.2 p.p.

The analysis company indicated that 2,000 people were interviewed by telephone and with the help of a computer, and specified that the margin of error is two percentage points.

In a survey released last November 11 by the firm Vox Populi, former president Lula da Silva received 44 percent of the vote intention, while Bolsonaro obtained 21 percent.