Police Look for the Shooter Who Injured Seven People in Florida

On Monday, police continue to search for the person who fired into a crowd early Sunday morning, injuring seven people in Orlando, Florida.

Authorities still do not have a description of the shooter, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said, asking the public for help in identifying who was responsible for the criminal act.

The shooting happened after 2:00 local time on Sunday, when an argument broke out in a downtown area, where one person opened fire on the crowd.

Six out of the seven injured people were taken to hospitals. All are in stable condition and their speedy recovery is expected. There is still a strong police presence in the area where the events occurred.

"We will learn from this incident and see if we need to change anything with the agents' deployment," Smith said.

Videos posted online that were recorded by bystanders show people fleeing amid the chaos and bewilderment of the gunfire. "I ran and everyone ran away. All I saw was a group of scattered people, all going crazy. If it happened in the heart of downtown, I don't know if anything is safe today," William Soloman told local channel News6.

"I think it's crazy because this block is always closed. There are always a lot of police and stuff, so knowing what happened right here is pretty crazy," Martin Carmona told local channel WESH2.