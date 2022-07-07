Bail Denied for Suspect of Chicago Suburb Mass Shooting

Robert Crimo has confessed to firing more than 80 shots, and police found 83 shell casings on the rooftop.

Bail was denied for the suspect of the mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, as he appeared in court for bond hearing on Wednesday morning.

Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon told a judge during the hearing that the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Crimo, has made "a voluntary statement confessing to his actions." Crimo admitted that he climbed to the roof of a building overlooking the parade route in Highland Park on Monday, "looked down his sights and opened fire."

Crimo has confessed to firing more than 80 shots, and police found 83 shell casings on the rooftop. Police confirmed that seven people were killed, and 46 others were injured. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder by prosecutors Tuesday. If convicted, he will face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference on Tuesday that the investigation remained active, and more charges against Crimo would be issued.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli disclosed that after the shooting, Crimo, dressed in women's clothes and wearing makeup to disguise himself, went to Madison, Wisconsin, intending to commit another mass shooting before turning back and being arrested Monday evening.

Police recovered five weapons in all from Crimo, including the rifle recovered at the scene and a second one found in his car at the time of his arrest. Several handguns were found in his home, all purchased legally. Crimo had no prior criminal record. But officers twice visited his home in 2019 to announce calls from his family members.

The first visit was in April 2019, in response to a report of a suicide attempt by Crimo. In September of the same year, a family member called to report Crimo had threatened to "kill everybody," and police took 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home on the visit.