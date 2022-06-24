Two Killed, Several Wounded in Oslo Nightclub Shooting: Police

Two people were killed and several severely injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early Saturday.

Two people were killed and several seriously injured in a shooting at a bar in central Oslo on Friday night into Saturday, Norwegian police announced.

The security force noted on Twitter that it had arrested a suspect. Norwegian media spoke of shootings at three separate locations.

According to the media, the attack occurred near London Pub, a gay club in the center of the Norwegian capital.

"The death of two people was confirmed after the shooting. There are several seriously injured," police said.

"In total, ten people are receiving care from health personnel. Three people are seriously injured," said police operations chief Tore Barstad, quoted by NRK radio.

Meanwhile, Ullevaal hospital received six injured people whose condition is unknown, a spokesman for Oslo University Hospital told TV2.

According to NRK, there are three crime scenes, although it is unclear whether they are three completely different locations.