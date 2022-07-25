US: Airport in Texas Locked Down Due to Shooting

On Monday, a shooting at DAL airport in Texas caused all flights' to halt and a terminal's lockdown.

Shots fired at Dallas Love Field (DAL) airport, located in Texas, U.S., on Monday resulted in the halt of all flights and the lockdown of one of the terminals. According to reports, a female suspect reportedly fired shots into the air at a ticketing counter.

After 11:00 am local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called on a ground stop at DAL, saying it was “due to security.” Dallas police had already answered to shots fired report inside the terminal by 11:30 am. Officials' statements indicate that one person was taken to a hospital after an “officer-involved shooting,” they also said that the airport was secured.

The reports describe the suspect as a female who allegedly started shooting into the air at a ticket counter. She was hit by one of the responding officers. A video was spread on social media where passengers were seen cowering behind seats.

Eddie Garcia, Dallas PD Chief, said that no one else was injured during the event. He said that the suspect was a 37-year-old woman. By noon, police had declared the terminal "secure," despite the ground stop was expected to remain in force for at least 1:30 pm.

Shooting closes major Dallas airport, suspect shot by police: US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Dallas Love Field (DAL) airport in Texas shortly after 11am local time, “due to security.” Located about six miles from… https://t.co/hvh9t5HnJj pic.twitter.com/nOKQwwwK7j — eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News (@eTurboNews) July 25, 2022

There was notably the presence of the police in the terminal as investigations remained after the incident.