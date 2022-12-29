Police Dismantle Bolsonarista Camps in Brasilia

Many demonstrators have spontaneously left the site, according to the Army Social Communication Center.

On Thursday, Brazilian military authorities reported that the deactivation of the pro-Bolsonaro camp in front of the Army headquarters in the capital continues, after two months of protests against the victory of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last October.

The Army Social Communication Center said that many protesters have spontaneously left the site, and added that troops are working on dismantling the abandoned structures.

According to the military press, the actions have been carried out in coordination with the bodies of the Federal District Government (GDF), through a permanent integration.

The demobilization comes at the request of the GDF to the Army due to the upcoming inauguration of Lula da Silva on January 1.

Manifestantes bolsonaristas acampados em frente do QG do Exército, em Brasília, já começam a deixar o local e voltar para os seus estados. A informação é do Centro de Comunicação Social do Exército, que diz que as ações têm sido conduzidas de forma coordenada com o Governo do DF. pic.twitter.com/IwsphHZyWJ — Ricardo Antunes (@blogricaantunes) December 29, 2022

Bolsonarist demonstrators camped in front of the Army HQ, in Brasília, are already starting to leave the place and return to their states. The information is from the Army's Social Communication Center, which says that the actions have been carried out in a coordinated manner with the Government of the DF.

The head of the Civil House of the Federal District, Gustavo Rocha, as interlocutor of the transition, referred to the need for the demobilization of the Bolsonaristas as a last resort for security reasons.

Demonstrators had been in the vicinity of the headquarters since the results of the second round were announced, confirming the leader of the Workers' Party (PT) as president-elect.

The demand by supporters of the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, for the intervention of the Armed Forces to prevent Lula's inauguration did not gain considerable support from the military.