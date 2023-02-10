Police Brutality Leaves 23 Peruvians Injured in Juliaca

Demonstrators took to the streets of Juliaca with pictures of 18 dead comrades and posters reading, "Boularte, how many deaths do you need to resign?."

On Thursday, the Peruvian police injured 23 citizens in Juliaca city, where they were demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and remembering the murder of 18 protesters that took place there a month ago.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Juliaca city with pictures of the victims, flowers, and posters reading: "Boularte, how many deaths do you need to resign?."

The demonstration turned violent when police threw tear gas bombs at the citizens to prevent them from entering the Inca Manco Capac airport, where the 18 Peruvians were killed.

"Tear gas caused injuries, fractures, poisoning and respiratory failure in 23 demonstrators," a San Roman Province Health Network report describes.

Nine injured protesters currently receive medical treatment at the Carlos Monge Hospital. Among these people, there are three minors, one of whom has a gunshot wound in the left leg.

Interior Minister Vicente Romero alleged that the situation in Juliaca is no longer tense thanks to the "State of Exception," under which the Armed Forces and Police have control of the region. "The security forces must not use disproportionate force against citizens," the Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office reiterated, recalling that about 58 civilians have died, and other 1,229 have been injured during the anti-government demonstrations. On Thursday, riot police guarded a protest of 2,000 General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) members, who marched from downtown Lima to the Congress headquarters wearing red T-shirts and waving union flags.