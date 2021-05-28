'Poisoned Fields of Paraguay' Sparks Anger Among Ranchers

The film recorded stories of people who suffered intoxication due to the use of agrochemicals in Paraguay.

In Paraguay, leftist coalition Guasu Front president Carlos Filizzola Thursday condemned the cattle ranchers' union position to censure a documentary showing results of the use of toxic agrochemicals in the country's fields.

Last week, cattle ranchers asked the European Union to withdraw the film "Poisoned Fields of Paraguay", produced by French journalist Martin Boudot, from the 12th European Film Season.

Businessmen claimed that the documentary represented "an external interference" and discredited this South American nation and its productive force. Filizzola described as "regrettable" ranchers' complaints, noting that the attitude recalled previous times in the country's history when censorship ruled.

"There are people who may disagree... But other people did not see the film and we have to debate, not censor. Censorship is not a solution for anything at all," Filizzola said.

The second season of Green Warriors, my documentary series of scientific investigations about environmental issues, is almost ready to be aired. Here are some stills of the episode about the impacts of coal pollution throughout Europe. More to come. #greenwarriors pic.twitter.com/joZUaicJK5 — Martin Boudot (@MartinBoudot) January 5, 2021

The film recounted the case of the Benitez family, which lost two minors, a six-month-old baby, and a three-year-old girl, under suspicion that the deaths occurred after exposure to agrochemicals.

It also showed photos of the local hospital where 26 children and 7 adults needed medical assistance due to chemical intoxication.

Samples taken in the San Juan municipality confirmed the presence of neurotoxic substances that can cause cancer or mutations in fetuses.