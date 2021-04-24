Paraguay: Socio-Environmental Income to Fund Covid-19 Struggle

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The President of Paraguay is undecided on a bill approved with opposition votes in Paraguay's lower House, allowing the use of the country's socio-environmental funds from the trinational dams of Yacireta and Itaipu to deal with the health emergency generated by COVID-19. I
It is now up to President Abdo to decide on the law.
The bill seeks to allocate to the Ministry of Health US$150 million from the Paraguayan part of the exploitation of the Itaipu and Yacyreta hydropower plants, which are respectively operated with Brazil and Argentina.
The measure was promoted by the Paraguayan opposition to improve the country's response capacity to COVID-19.
The bill passed with 40 votes in favor and 39 against. The ruling right-wing Colorado Party's legislators rejected the bill for being "populist".
Paraguay desperately needs Covid-19 vaccines, which China could supply. That has led the South American nation to reconsider its relationship with Taiwan, which precludes it from dealing with Beijing. Read in Chinese @nytchinese@londonoehttps://t.co/lnEEcppv2a