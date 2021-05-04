Paraguay's Justice Investigates Vaccination Scandal

Most of those allegedly vaccinated are officials, politicians, and local authorities who are between 25 and 59 years old.

The Paraguayan Public Prosecutor's Office informed that it will investigate the alleged illegal vaccination of some 500 people in the country and assured it will be implacable with the health authorities who are behind this scandal.

The institution gave a 24-hour deadline for the Health Ministry to deliver the official list of people who have been vaccinated since the start of the immunization campaign in March.

The scandal came to light after computer scientist Valentin Sanchez posted on social networks the names of 496 people allegedly vaccinated in an irregular manner.

The country is currently vaccinating elderly people over 75 years old. However, most of those allegedly vaccinated are officials, politicians, and local authorities who are between 25 and 59 years old.

Paraguay COVID-19 data, cases, deaths, positivity, vaccinations. Only 0.64 per 100 people in Paraguay are vaccinated.

"The Health ministry will have to prove that these people were not vaccinated. Otherwise, it will have to justify why they received doses so early," Prosecutor Maria Lujan demanded. Health Minister Julio Borba assured that his institution will cooperate with the Prosecutor's Office and will enforce sanctions against those who broke the law. Paraguay is among the Latin American countries lagging in the vaccination campaign. So far, only 118,000 out of 7 million inhabitants have been immunized.