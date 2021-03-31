Paraguay's President Justifies His Pandemic Mishandling

Mario Abdo vowes that shortages in COVID-19 vaccines were due to a delay in the delivery of the doses purchased through the COVAX facility.

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo held a press conference on Tuesday to address his country's health crisis, economic situation, and political instability.

His public appearance comes after weeks of massive demonstrations prompted by the lack of COVID-19 vaccines and corruption scandals.

As a justification for the erratic behavior of his administration, Abdo said the country disbursed in "time and form" funds for 4.3 million vaccines purchased through the COVAX mechanism; however, only 36,000 doses have arrived so far.

"We have done good, satisfactory things. We have also made mistakes... but we are not doing it in bad faith... Please know we do our best," he said.

#EconWatch: President @MaritoAbdo's terrible mismanagement of COVID has allowed cases and deaths to soar in Paraguay. Following the recent resignation of Health Minister @MazzoleniJulio, Paraguayans took to the streets to protest the corrupt and incompetent gov't. pic.twitter.com/o4tpUIS3I6 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 11, 2021

Besides the Sputnik V, Sinovac, and Sinopharm vaccines, Paraguay received a donation of 100,000 Covaxin from India. These drugs, however, will not be applied until their safety is confirmed.

Regarding the impeachment trial rejected by Congress, Abdo said that his departure from office would not contribute to the unity of the nation.

Nevertheless, Paraguayans have been taking to the streets for the last month to demand the resignations of their president and vice president due to their inability to avoid a collapse of the health system.