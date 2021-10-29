Plaza in Crema, Italy Named After Cuba's Henry Reeve Brigades

The city of Crema, Italy, once again recognizes the solidarity of the Henry Reeve Cuban Brigade with its inhabitants. This morning, the mayor, Stefania Bonaldi, titled the square of the Crema Hospital as "Henry Reeve" Cuban Medical Brigade square.

The Mayor of Crema, Stefania Bonaldi, the Cuban Ambassador to Italy, Josè Carlos Rodriguez Ruiz, the President of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship, Marco Papacci, and the General Director of the ASST Hospital of Crema, Ida Maria Ada Ramponi, were present.

The President of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship, Marco Papacci, recalled how the brigade of Cuban doctors exalted the humanist principle of Cuban medicine and that the human being and not profit is the center of Cuban society, whose ideals inspired the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.

Stefania Bonaldi, mayor of the city of Crema said that "this gesture is the visible representation of a nesting in the heart of our community, something that already happened several months ago and that at this moment we formalize, declaring it publicly, making it testimony, constituting it common patrimony."

He continued his speech affirming that in the hard moments that the community lived because of COVID-19 "paralyzing the lives of all, endangering the lives of many, taking several lives," was when the Cuban doctors of the Henry Reeve brigade arrived, "erecting a wall against what threatened us, using the concrete of competence, passion, compassion and solidarity."

Hoy en presencia de la alcaldesa de Crema y @EmbaCubaItalia quedó inaugurada la plaza "Henry Reeve" en honor a nuestr@s #HeroesDeLaSalud . Gracias @AsNazItaliaCuba. Agradecemos también la presencia de nuestr@s compatriotas @conaci_it @siempreconcuba @VictorGaute pic.twitter.com/bvrp5ienRl — Somos Europa Solidaria (@europa_somos) October 29, 2021

"And remembering that salvation never comes from men and women alone at the helm, but from communities in solidarity, with feelings of compassion and sharing," the mayor said.

Bonaldi said that with the square that today we title the Henry Reeve Brigade, we add a luminous chapter to the Crema book of memories, but "at the same time we exalt the present, because we are still here, together, remembering what needs to be remembered, a long list of learnings and people who are part of the same container, because pain and lessons must go hand in hand."

"For this reason, starting today, this square will serve to remember. Each of us will have something to keep alive, but for all there will be a common memory, to add to the individual ones, will be the faces and devotion of our friends from a distant island, not so distant, but, to make us strangers or to make us forget that we are all guests of the same mother earth," he concluded.