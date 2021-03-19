Cuba Reinforces Its Anti-COVID-19 Brigade in Qatar

Since April 2020, Cuban health workers have assisted over 270,300 COVID-19 patients in this country.

Cuba's Health Ministry Friday informed that 156 health workers from the Henry Reeve Brigade were sent to Qatar to help contain the pandemic.

These six doctors and 150 nurses are from 30 to 59 years old and have over five years of work experience.

"We will offer our modest expertise despite the risks. The desire to do good is stronger than the fear of contagion," said intensive care nurse Denia Montalvo, who is leading the team.

In 2020, Cuba has sent three brigades of doctors to Qatar to support the fight against the pandemic. From April 15 to Dec. 8, 2020, Cuban health workers assisted 270,342 COVID-19 patients in that nation.

Thirty-nine Cuban doctors arrived in Mozambique to reinforce the treatment of COVID-19 patients in isolation centers nationwide.https://t.co/OzWhQvrAS7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 18, 2021

Since March 2020, some 3,800 Cuban doctors have traveled to 40 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Despite the discrediting campaign promoted by the U.S., thousands of political figures, human rights advocates, and health authorities worldwide have requested the Nobel Peace Prize for the Henry Reeve Brigade. "It would be a more than deserved award, since Cuba has been saving lives around the world for 15 years, especially in the poorest countries," Argentina's Human Rights League President Jose Schulman noted. Since 2005, the Contingent has offered humanitarian aid to the countries affected by natural disasters and epidemics