Cuba's Henry Reeve Doctors Brigade Returns From Mexico

The doctors treated 1,165 patients with SARS-CoV-2, saved 184 lives, and rehabilitated 158 people. The Henry Reeve International Brigade has served in several countries from Africa, Europe, and Latin America amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last group of the Henry Reeve international contingent that served in Mexico for half a year arrived in Cuba on Thursday.

The Henry Reeve international brigade is a contingent of Cuban health personnel that offers their services in emergencies at home and abroad without charging for their services. They work out of solidarity.

Colaboradores de la #BrigadaHenryReeve regresaron este jueves al país provenientes de #Panamá y #México luego de auxiliar a la población de esas naciones en el combate a la #COVID19.#CubaPorLaVida https://t.co/ZhIgZzfHBk pic.twitter.com/Ue4409mI5N — Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) July 16, 2021

"Collaborators of the #BrigadaHenryReeve returned to the country this Thursday from #Panamá Y #México after helping the population of those nations in the fight against #COVID19."

The contingent has remained in Mexico to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic amid the last upsurge. The 56 doctors and 39 nurses worked at the general hospital, Institute of Social Security and Services of State Workers, of Tláhuac, performing "499 major and minor surgeries, 245 thousand 461 nursing procedures and actions, and more than 40 thousand training on biosafety measures," as reported by Prensa Latina.

The doctors treated 1,165 patients with SARS-CoV-2, saved 184 lives, and rehabilitated 158 people. The Henry Reeve International Brigade has served in several countries from Africa, Europe, and Latin America amid the COVID-19 pandemic.