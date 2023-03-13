Philippines: Oil Spill Leaves 100 000 People Affected, 122 Sick

Province governor Humerlito Dolor said Monday that 100 000 people have been affected and 122 others have fallen sick due to the oil spill from a sunken tanker off the coast of Oriental Mindoro province on February 28.

The 122 people reported sick have presented respiratory-related symptoms, skin rashes, vomiting and diarrhea, the governor told a local radio station.

They are mostly middle-aged men and women, including children, said the official, who added that the sick are receiving treatment from toxicologists from the Batangas Medical Center.

Dolor called on those living within 100 meters of the affected areas to wear industrial masks and obtain water from safe sources. According to the governor, some 20 000 families in the province have been affected by the oil spill.

Mandanas on experts warning oil spill in Oriental Mindoro could reach Verde Island Passage this week: Simula pa noong lumubog ang barko at nagsimulang umagos papalabas sa barko ang mga langis na 'yan, ay ito ay sinubaybayan in coordination with our Coast Guard. — DZBB Super Radyo (@dzbb) March 13, 2023

Mandanas on experts warning oil spill in Oriental Mindoro could reach Verde Island Passage this week: Ever since the ship sank and the oil started flowing out of the ship, it has been monitored in coordination with our Coast Guard.

As for environmental damages, the official referred to the severe damages recorded in the Pola town with fish mortality, and some damaged seagrass, corals and mangroves. "The coastline of all the coastal town is covered with oil," the governor said.

Other areas of the Asian country with high concentrations of coastal fish, corals, crustaceans, mollusks, seagrasses and mangroves could be affected by the spill, according to the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute.

The MT Princess Empress, carrying 800 000 liters of industrial fuel oil, sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro province last February 28. Authorities are still struggling to contain the spread of the oil.