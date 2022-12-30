Death Toll Rises to 44 in Philippines Floods

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines reported that the death toll from the persistent rains, floods, and landslides that hit the country since last weekend has risen to 44.
Large areas in the south and east of the Asian country have been affected. In the southern Philippines, 35 deaths were reported, 6 in the Bicol region, within the main island of Luzon, and 3 in the central region.
As for the total number of missing persons, 12 were reported in Bicol, another 12 in Eastern Visayas, 2 in Northern Mindanao and 1 each in Zamboanga and Eastern Visayas.
More than 509 349 people were affected by the floods and 56 807 remain in temporary shelters. Heavy rains directly affected 34 provinces and at least ten regions of the Southeast Asian nation.
So far, 4 522 houses have been significantly damaged and more than 7 400 hectares of crops have been destroyed.
Authorities are continuing with response actions by providing affected families with food, water and other materials, Defense Minister and National Emergency Center Director Jose Faustino said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, due to its location in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. Each year it experiences between 15 and 20 cyclones.