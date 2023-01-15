Death Toll Rises to 27 in Heavy Rains in the Philippines

State meteorologist PAGASA on Sunday warned of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province at the southern tip of the main island of Luzon.

The death toll from massive floods across the country caused by inclement weather has risen to 27, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday.

Heavy downpours and flooding have ravaged the country's central and southern islands since the Christmas weekend, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

In its latest bulletin issued this Sunday morning, OCD also reported that more than 614,000 people, or more than 151,000 families, were affected by the series of low-pressure areas and the cut-off line since January 2, with 11 injured and 3 still missing.

Another 112,000 people, or more than 31,000 families, were displaced by the floods after being forced to flee their homes.

The affected and displaced population covered 13 regions in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Eight cities and towns, along with one province, were placed under a state of calamity, OCD also reported.

Agricultural damage was estimated at P258.3 million (US$4,702,793), while damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P171 million (US$3,113,347).

Some 1,281 houses were also damaged, the OCD said.

The OCD added that local disaster authorities were also monitoring the situation, with search and rescue teams still deployed.