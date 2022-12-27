13 Dead and 23 Missing in Philippines Floods

The rains have stopped, and the waters have receded, facilitating search operations for the missing.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported an increase to 13 in the death toll from severe flooding that has hit the south and east of the country since Saturday, while at least 23 are still missing.

The deaths have been registered in the Bicol region of the main island of Luzon (3), in the central Philippines (2) and in the south of the country (8), according to the NDRRMC.

As for the missing, the agency reported that 8 are in the Bicol region, 12 in the central Philippines and 3 in the southern part of the country. The NDRRMC also reported 6 others injured.

The floods have affected more than 160 000 people in several regions of the national territory, according to the agency, which adds that more than 45 000 have been displaced from their homes, almost 534 houses have been totally or partially damaged and at least 15 roads and three bridges are impassable.

The country's Meteorological Service said the southern island of Mindanao and southeastern Luzon were the areas most affected by flooding and landslides caused by the rains.

Emergency crews have found it easier to search for the missing, as the rains have stopped today and the water has already started to recede.

The Philippines is one of the nations most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Each year, the country experiences between 15 and 20 cyclones.