Petro Advocates for Colombia’s Energy Transition

"Do not hold us back. The popular vote is a mandate. I want to produce a consensus, but not bend the popular vote that wants clean energy," Colombia's president-elect Gustavo Petro said via Twitter.

Petro's program during his presidential campaign included moving "from an extractivist economy to a productive economy," as well as stopping new oil exploration in Colombia as part of the transition to clean energy.

Such a project focused on the move to clean energy has raised economic concerns. In the days following Petro's election, the oil company's shares fell sharply on fears that Ecopetrol would be affected by these measures.

Ecopetrol's Shareholders' Assembly recently approved a change to extend the term of its Board of Directors, which includes government representatives, from two to four years. Thus, the company's management will be independent of the country's political cycles, according to an article in La República newspaper quoted by Petro in his tweet.

No nos reten. El voto popular es mandato. Quiero producir un consenso, pero no doblegar el voto popular que quiere energías limpias



No nos reten. El voto popular es mandato. Quiero producir un consenso, pero no doblegar el voto popular que quiere energías limpias

El propietario público elige libremente sus miembros en las empresas que lo representen. Es la representación del pueblo.https://t.co/GoxEpUvp7L

The dollar has been at record levels in Colombia for several days, and reaching the 5,000 peso mark seems to be not so far away. World markets are currently highly vulnerable due to fears of a recession in the U.S. economy, which could spread to the rest of the world, affecting mainly foreign exchange operations in Colombia.