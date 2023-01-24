Peruvians to Carry Out Another Great March Against Boluarte

Since December, the Boluarte regime has left 62 people dead and hundreds injured. State terrorism, however, has not intimidated Peruvians.

On Tuesday, thousands of Peruvians will participate in the "Great National March" to protest against President Dina Boluarte, whose resignation has been demanded by Indigenous peoples, workers, farmers, and students since Dec. 7, 2022.

The call will have its concentration point in Lima at the Dos de Mayo Square, where the headquarters of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) is located.

This demonstration will take place five days after the "Takeover of Lima" march, which brought together thousands of protesters from various regions of the country.

The Police unleashed harsh repression against the demonstrators and, in the middle of the march, a large fire broke out, which destroyed a building in the vicinity of San Martin Square, in an area considered a World Heritage Site.

State terrorism, however, has not intimidated Peruvians, who are demanding Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, the calling of general elections for this year, and the start of a constituent assembly.

A deeply divided country: The protests the worst the country has seen since the overthrow of autocrat Fujimori in 2000, show the country's deep division between an urban and economic elite largely concentrated in Lima and the poor rural areas #SOSPeru https://t.co/Jy2GOX6x0i — Paola Solis (@micorrizada) January 24, 2023

On Monday, the massive protests continued in the streets of Lima, where thousands of citizens who arrived last week from different regions remain.

Some areas in the country are beginning to report shortages of food and basic products due to the blockades of the main roads that have persisted for over two weeks.

From December to date, the repression of the protests ordered by Boluarte has left 62 people dead and hundreds injured, according to data recorded by international organizations.

Among the dead are four Haitians who could not receive medical assistance and an unborn baby whose mother could not reach a hospital on time.