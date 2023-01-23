192 Peruvians Detained at San Marcos University Are Released

On Saturday, two people died in protests in the city of Viru. So far, 62 people have died as a result of the actions of the Boluarte regime's security forces.

On Sunday, the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office announced that 192 out of 193 people detained at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos were released after the police investigations ended.

"Using force on Saturday, January 21, the Police entered the university campus, without the presence of the Ombudsman's Office or the representative of the Public Ministry. Therefore, we denounce the abuse of authority towards our students," the University authorities de San Marcos said and demanded the immediate release of the detainees.

The people were detained at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri) and the Anti-Terrorism Directorate (Dircote). One person is still in custody because he had a complaint against him. However, the rest of the detained people regained their freedom to return to their cities.

The arbitrarily detained Peruvians were part of thousands of protesters who traveled from all regions of the country to participate in the demonstrations against President Dina Boluarte in Lima.

Lo de Perú ya no es un Estado de Emergencia, es un Terrorismo de Estado violando Autonomía Universitaria:

-Más de 200 manifestantes detenidos dentro de la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

-Militares cercando la Universidad Nacional de Ingenieríapic.twitter.com/olHs34JgQ7 — Aníbal Garzón (@AnibalGarzon) January 21, 2023

The tweet reads: "Peru is no longer a State of Emergency. It is State terrorism, which violates university autonomy. Over 200 protesters detained inside the National University of San Marcos. Military encircling the National University of Engineering."

San Marcos University authorities also denounced that the Police caused damage to their campus. The Public Ministry said that it will initiate investigations into the commission of crimes against university assets.

Over the weekend, the Peruvian police continued their brutal repression against people calling for Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, and the holding of general elections in 2023.

On Saturday, two people died in protests in the city of Viru, in the region of La Libertad. So far, 62 people have died as a result of the actions of the Boluarte regime's security forces.