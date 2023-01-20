Peruvian Episcopal Conference Offers To Mediate Amidst Crisis

So far, 53 deaths have been recorded during protests against Congress and the Boluarte government.

The Peruvian Episcopal Conference announced its decision to mediate in the country's current sociopolitical crisis by promoting dialogue between the Government, Congress, and protesters on Friday.

The president of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Miguel Cabrejos, said in a press conference, "In assembly, we have decided that, if we are asked to mediate, to build bridges between the Legislative, the Executive, the civil society and the protesting groups (...), we are willing to dialogue with everyone."

"Peru is bigger than its problems," said Cabrejos when calling for dialogue to be articulated in favor of the country so Peru can get out of the "difficult situation" it is going through.

The assembly has decided that all 54 bishops "do everything possible to approach dialogue, to approach everyone" in their respective jurisdictions, Cabrejos said.

#AHORA Monseñor Miguel Cabrejos Pdte. de la Conferencia Episcopal Peruana, dice en #AmpliacionDeNoticias "El adelanto de elecciones tiene que darse cuanto antes. Debe adelantarse la legislatura [...] el Ejecutivo y Legislativo deben considerarse en transición" @RPPNoticias pic.twitter.com/5HOEFEl9qz — Sergio Sanabria (@sergiosanabria4) January 20, 2023

Monsignor Miguel Cabrejos, President of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference, says in #NewsExpansion, "The elections must be brought forward as soon as possible. The legislature must be brought forward [...] the Executive and Legislative must be considered in transition."

In this regard, the official referred to "the need for commitments on the part of citizens, politicians and government leaders" in order to protect institutions, democratic order and the rule of law.

Cabrejos favored an early general election, which "has to be held as soon as possible," at a time when "Peru is on fire." The Monsignor called for bringing the legislature forward, committing to a definite election date, and assuming the current Legislative and Executive powers in transition.

Peru is experiencing a severe social and political crisis that began last December 7 with the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo. Protesters are demanding the resignation of President-designate Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, early elections in 2023, and a constituent assembly.

Yesterday's day of protests in the Peruvian capital, Lima, was once again marked by violent police repression. According to the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, the official toll was one dead and 38 injured.

So far, the death toll during the demonstrations against Congress and the Boluarte government stands at 53.

