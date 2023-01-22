Organisations Demand Release of Detained Students in Lima

Human rights organizations denounced several violations to the integrity and rights of students by police officers.

A group of demonstrators mobilized on Saturday in the Peruvian capital to demand the release of around 200 students from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) who were detained during the police intervention at the school.

Peruvian media have reported that the demonstrators reached the headquarters of the Lima prefecture and the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (Dirincri) where they were repressed by officers of the country's National Police.

Human rights organizations demanded the release of the detainees and denounced several violations of the students' integrity and rights by the police.

#Peru | he Peruvian National Police (PNP) entered this Saturday the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, where Peruvians from different regions who came to Lima to demonstrate against the regime of Dina Boluarte are staying.

The National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) pointed out that during the intervention at the UNMSM, a group of women were forced to undress, which represents an attack against their integrity.

They also denounced that four student leaders are being held at the Peruvian university.

Several human rights organizations described the police operation as illegal and denounced that it was carried out without the presence of prosecutors and that defense lawyers were not allowed access to the detainees.

The police/military from Peru's US-backed coup regime violently stormed the University of San Marcos:



"Without a warrant, violating university autonomy, the military entered, attacked, and detained more than 200 students. It's like the worst years of" the Fujimori dictatorship

The detainees affirmed that they were taken to the Lima Police headquarters and other facilities under mistreatment.

The Ombudsman's Office demanded the National Police to inform the public about the state of the detained students of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

A group of students from the National University of San Agustin (UNSA) together with other citizens mobilized in the city of Arequipa against the intervention of the PNP in San Marcos University.

Peruvian media reported that groups of demonstrators left on Saturday from several regions of Peru to the Peruvian capital in support of the students detained during the police intervention at the university in the Peruvian capital.

Protests in Peru have not ceased since the dismissal of the then president, Pedro Castillo, last December 7, and more than 50 civilians are reported dead so far.