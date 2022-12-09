Early Elections Are Not Ruled Out in Peru - Boluarte

The new Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, said Friday that there could be early elections "if society and the situation merit it."

According to Boluarte, who was sworn in by the Congress this Wednesday, the Constitution establishes that her administration should be until 2026, concluding the former President Pedro Castillo's term.

"If society and the situation merit it, we will advance elections, in conversation with the democratic and political forces in Congress, we will sit down to talk," the new President told the press.

Boluarte said that the political crisis in Peru does not offer a favorable environment to convene a Constituent Assembly. "First, the problems of the economy and food must be solved," she said.

The Peruvian president said that she continues to meet "with the different parliamentary benches of the right and left, because I am the president of all Peruvians. Let us meet with the National Agreement, with the living organizations to achieve a peaceful solution."

��#CUSCO: Las organizaciones civiles a nivel nacional se preparan para largas y duras jornadas de lucha. Desconocen al gob. usurpador de la traidora Dina Boluarte. Se pide #EleccionesGeneralesYa y Asamblea Constituyente.



TAG: Panamericana Sur pic.twitter.com/uZfsSAmjZl — AlDíaPerú (@aldiaperucom) December 9, 2022

Civil organizations at national level are preparing for long and hard days of struggle. They disown the usurper gov. of the traitor Dina Boluarte. They demand General Elections Now and Constituent Assembly.

Boluarte appealed for calm as demonstrations by political parties and social movements demanding new elections and a Constituent Assembly erupted in the country on Thursday.

Protesters also demanded Castillo's release and the closure of Congress, which on Wednesday ordered Castillo's dismissal. Hours earlier, the former president announced the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of a Government of Exception.

The Armed Forces and the National Police did not support the action, declaring it unconstitutional. Castillo is now being held at the Directorate of Special Operations (DIROES).

Protests have been carried out in Lima and in regions such as Arequipa, Trujillo, Ayaucho, Huancavelica, Huancayo, Puno and Cajamarca.