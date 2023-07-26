Peruvians Protest Against Congress New Authorities

The right-wing legislature elected two lawmakers who are being investigated for corruption. One of them has 50 tax investigations against him.

On Wednesday, the Peruvian police violently repressed citizens who were protesting against the election of the new board of directors of Congress.

Citizens were peacefully holding a sit-in outside the Parliament building when the police arrived and lashed out at them. The protesters were then beaten and persecuted along Abancay avenue in Lima.

Delegations of social organizations from the interior of the country had also arrived in the capital city of Peru. They demand justice for over 49 people killed by security forces under the command of President Dina Boluarte.

Among the incidents recorded this morning, the attacks on Juan Zapata, a Wayka new reporter, stand out. The police hit him repeatedly on the head with a stick.

The Alliance for Progress (APP) lawmaker Alejandro Soto was elected as Congress president for the 2023-2024 period. He was nominated by a right-wing list in which Popular Force and Free Peru participated despite their ideological differences.

Soto was also included in the investigation for being part of an alleged criminal organization, which would be led by the APP owner Cesar Acuña.

Other legislators elected to the Congress director board are Hernando Guerra-Garcia (Popular Force), Waldemar Cerron (Free Peru) and Rosselli Amuruz (Advance Country).