Peruvians to Carry Out a Great March Against Boluarte

On Wednesday, the National Single Central of Peruvian Farmers Roundabouts (CUNARC) and the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGP) called on citizens to carry out "The Third Takeover of Lima."

Some 30,000 people are expected to participate in a protest whose purpose is to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of general elections and the call for a Constituent Assembly.

In the last 24 hours, over 13,000 people have been moving from various rural regions to the capital city, where authorities have deployed some 24,000 police officers to contain the protests.

Progressive social and political organizations also called for rallies in other cities such as Cajamarca, Apurímac, Lambayeque, Ica, Huancayo, Tumbes, Piura, and Chiclayo.

#AHORA | Ya listas para ir a Lima para la Gran Marcha, la primera delegación Aymara del país calienta motores mientras espera su bus. ¡Que vivan nuestras hermanas! ¡Que viva el Pueblo! pic.twitter.com/EjdReNMMQX — Fotos de lucha ���� (@Fotosdelucha) July 18, 2023

The tweet reads, "We are now ready to go to Lima with the great march. The first Aymara delegation in the country warms up while waiting for its bus. Long live our sisters! Long live the People!"

On Tuesday, Boluarte described the popular protests as "a threat to democracy" and announced that she will not allow collective actions if they turn into acts of violence.

She called on the Prosecutor's Office, the Ombudsman's Office and the State Attorney's Offices to monitor the events in the Peruvian capital.

"The Third Takeover of Lima" was preceded by two other large mobilizations that took place in January and February. Despite the massive rejection of her regime, Boluarte has not resigned or called new general elections.