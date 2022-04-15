Peruvians Plea Justice For Abduction & Rape Of 3-Year-Old Girl

"This unfortunate event must not go unpunished. Our solidarity for the girl and her family," the government of President Pedro Castillo stated.

On Thursday, thousands of Peruvians took to the streets in several cities to demand justice for the kidnapping and rape of a 3-year-old girl by Juan Enriquez, a 48-year-old citizen, in Chiclayo city.

The girl, identified as Damaris, was reported missing on April 12 and found on Wednesday by the Police, which issued a nine-months pre-trial detention for Enriquez.

"Citizens, join the march! The victim could also have been one of your children!" protesters exclaimed in Lima. Most of them carried banners displaying toys and demanding life imprisonment or even the death penalty (abolished in Peru in 1979) for the aggressor.

In this city, People began a march from the Justice Palace to the government headquarters where they hoped to perform a collective prayer for Damaris. However, as access to this building's whereabouts is blocked by the Police, demonstrators gathered at San Martin Square to carry out such an initiative.

Justice Minister Felix Chero suggested that Enriquez receive life imprisonment. "This monster has attacked the integrity of a vulnerable and sensitive being: a minor," he said.

Besides repudiating the crime, the Women Minister Diana Miloslavich assured that her office will guarantee medical and psychological care to the victim and his family.