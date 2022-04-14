Peru: A Motion Set Against Three Constitutional Court Judges

Ruth Luque, a Congresswoman, passed a constitutional complaint against Augusto Ferrero Costa, Jose Luis Sardon de Taboada, and Ernesto Blume Fortini, judges of the Constitutional Court of Peru (TC).

The accusations on the document passed to the Congress Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations referred to the sentence that reinstated the humanitarian pardon granted to former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

The Congresswomen said that the judges had violated articles 51 and 55 of the Constitution, alongside the principle of legal and valuation supremacy of the Magna Carta; and Article 139, paragraph 3, given the affection of the right of adequate judicial protection of the victims.

The Parliament itself has accused the three magistrates of reportedly committing the crime of perversion of justice for having issued a sentence contrary to the Constitution. "We need an independent Constitutional Court that ensures the validity of human rights," Luque posted on Twitter.

Presentan denuncia constitucional contra tres magistrados del TC:

✔Congresista Ruth Luque denunció a Ernesto Blume Fortini, José Luis Sardón de Taboada y Augusto Ferrero Costa

✔Denuncia se refiere a la sentencia que restableció indulto humanitario al ex Pdte. Alberto Fujimori pic.twitter.com/Z2NowJbJQZ — �� Política Total (@POLITICATOTALpe) April 14, 2022

Ferrero, Sardon, and Blume were accused of voting to uphold the habeas corpus petition presented in favor of Fujimori, admitted mainly thanks to the casting vote of Augusto Ferrero under his capacity as Chair of the TC.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled a decree that the Peruvian government should not release the former President as it accomplishes its treaty obligations.