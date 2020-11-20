Peruvians Disapprove of Congress' Handling of Crisis - Poll

On November 18, Peru's interim president Francisco Sagasti apologized to the relatives of the two people killed by the police during the protests.

More than half in a thousand Peruvians consider that there was unjustified police brutality during the country's recent protests. A popular candidate ahead of the 2021 elections remains uncertain, according to the latest survey by the pollster Ipsos.

The results indicate that 88 percent of the surveyed disapproves of Congress. Hence the approval rate is at its lowest since 2006, Ipsos notices. Two vacancy motions over corruption charges were debated against former president Martin Vizcarra, who could not survive the second.

Nonetheless, there is still no clear candidate ahead of the 2021 elections. According to the poll, none of the three leading candidates can reach a 20 percent popularity.

La mitad de los peruanos creen que las razones por las que la gente salió a marchar hasta el 16 de noviembre fueron exigir la renuncia de Merino y en protesta por el comportamiento de los congresistas. #IpsosPeru

"Half of Peruvians believe that the reasons people went out to march until November 16 were to demand Merino's resignation and to protest the behavior of the congressmen."

After a face to face interviews with 1207 people more than 18 years older in all the national territory, the results point out that 55 percent thinks that the Congress' 105 lawmakers are responsible for the deaths during the protests for approving the vacancy motion that unleashed a political crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

