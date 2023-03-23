Peruvian Victim of State Terrorism Died After 2 Months of Agony

On January 11, the Peruvian security forces fired 36 pellets at him during demonstrations in the city of Cusco.

On Wednesday, the mother of Rosalino Flores held a press conference to demand justice for the death of her son, who died as a result of actions that the Army and the Police carried out under the orders of President Dina Boluarte.

The 22-year-old died on Tuesday after months of painful agony. On January 11, the Peruvian security forces fired 36 pellets at him during demonstrations in the city of Cusco.

His mother pointed out that she does not want any type of compensation from the Peruvian government because what she really wants is to know who shot her son.

The family's lawyer, Juan Quispe, pointed out that the young man died of multiple organ failure in the thorax as a result of the projectiles that he had lodged in his body.

"This investigation will be long because the authorities are not collaborating," the lawyer said and denounced that the Cusco authorities were investigating the case as if it had only been a "minor injuries" incident.

During the massive protests against the Boluarte regime, Flores was hit by a burst of pellets that were fired a few meters away. The security cameras in the area recorded a policeman shooting at the young Peruvian.

After being shot, Flores was taken to the intensive care unit of the Antonio Lorena Hospital in Cusco. Later, due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transferred to the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Lima.