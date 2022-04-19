Peruvian Troops Destroy 30 Illegal Mining Camps

In Peru, the Joint Command of the Armed Forces destroyed 30 illegal mining camps and a large quantity of machinery and supplies used for such activity on Tuesday in the region of Madre de Dios.

The Southern Operational Command (COS) and the National Police of Peru, alongside the Environmental Prosecutor's Office, carried out articulated efforts during operations conducted in the communities of Tocabe and Barranco Chico, located in the Inambari district given, as a result of the discovery of the mining camp.

According to the Joint Command, the area known as Kilometer 112, located in La Pampa, was examined during the operations conducted founding. A camp was found with machinery and supplies used for illegal mining.

The material seized was destroyed by orders from the Public Ministry ordered the destruction of all the material taken. The Prosecutor's Office had reported the day before the existence of 11 camps with equipment for illegal mining in the community of Barranco Chico.

#MadreDeDios | El Km 112, de la región La Pampa, fue intervenido durante las operaciones de interdicción por el COS, la @PoliciaPeru y la Fiscalía Especializada en Materia Ambiental; en el que hallaron un campamento con maquinarias e insumos empleados para la minería ilegal. pic.twitter.com/k5mXpl4Osg — COMANDO CONJUNTO (@CCFFAA_PERU) April 19, 2022

In the La Pampa region, Madre De Dios Km 112 was intervened during the interdiction operations by the COS, the Policia Peru and the Specialized Prosecutor for Environmental Matters in which they. They found a camp with machinery and supplies used for illegal mining.

The Peruvian Armed Forces carried out the investigative operation on April 12; authorities realized that the flora had been damaged because of the usage of chemical products for illicit activity.