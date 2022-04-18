Peru: Government Authorities Fight Drug Trafficking

Peru's President, Pedro Castillo, participated on Monday in the process of incineration of more than 16 tons of drugs. The President said that the Peruvian Government is working hard on multisectoral operations not to allow drug trafficking and other illicit activities in the country.

"The Government stands firm in its efforts to lay the foundations for a real change in favor of the most vulnerable people. We stand firm in not giving up the fight against a scourge that destroys our children and young people and that has done a lot of damage to our society for years," said President Castillo.

He commented on the Government's position in light of these illicit activities during his speech at the National Police Special Operations Unit (Diroes) headquarters in Lima's Ate district. The Interior Minister Alfonso Chavarry was also participating in the address event.

The Interior Minister said that the drugs were confiscated in various operatives conducted in Lima, La Libertad, Arequipa, Huanuco, and Junin, in the period of December 2021 and late March this year. The seizure resulted from meticulous intelligence work, investigations, and interventions performed by the National Police of Peru (PNP) through the Anti-Drug Directorate (Dirandro).

✅ Durante el proceso de incineración de más de 16 toneladas de droga, el presidente Pedro Castillo afirmó que su Gobierno realiza un trabajo multisectorial para no ceder ningún espacio al narcotráfico, y otras actividades ilícitas.

Chavarry said that 65 tons of narcotics confiscated from the previous operatives are expected to be destroyed in the remaining months of this year. "Drugs and drug trafficking destroy, take away our freedom, steal our dreams of progress, affect public health and the economy, and cause pain and suffering to Peruvian families," he added.