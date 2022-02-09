Peruvian Right Harassment Forces Castillo To Set New Cabinet

Anibal Torres, the honorary president of the Peruvian Academy of Law, is the new president of the Ministers Council.

Pressured by ongoing political harassment from the right-wing controlled Congress, Peru's President Pedro Castillo on Thursday appointed his fourth cabinet since taking power on July 28, 2021. The new members of his team are as follows.

Anibal Torres is the new president of the Ministers Council. This lawyer was dean of the law school of the San Marcos National University, dean of the Lima Bar Association, and president of the Board of Deans of the Peruvian Bar Associations. Currently, he is honorary president of the Peruvian Academy of Law and a member of the Commission for the Defense of the Grau Sea.

Modesto Montoya was appointed Environment Minister. This nuclear physicist holds a Ph.D. in Physical Sciences from the Paris-Saclay University and a Ph.D. in Government and Public Policy from the San Martin de Porres University. Before holding office, he served as president of the Peruvian Institute of Nuclear Energy (IPEN), an agency attached to the Energy and Mines Ministry.

Diana Miloslavich is the new head of the Ministry of Women. This feminist writer and activist studied at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM). She also worked as coordinator of the Political Participation Program of the Peruvian Women’s Center Flora Tristan for over 30 years.

Angel Yldefonso will serve as Justice and Human Rights Minister. A graduate of Law and Political Science at the San Martin de Porres University, Yldefonso holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and International Relations at the Ricardo Palma University.

Hernan Machado is the new Health Minister. This surgeon served as director Chanchamayo Health Network in 2019 and director of the Junin City Regional Health in 2020. Oscar Zea was appointed as Agrarian Development and Irrigation Minister. This lawmaker is a graduate in Education Sciences from the National University of the Altiplano and served as provincial alderman of Huancane City between 2006 and 2010. Carlos Palacios will serve as Energy and Mines Minister. This engineer served as regional director of Energy and Mines of Junin City and supported Castillo’s presidential campaign as a militant of the Free Peru (PL) party.

On Thursday, Castillo also ratified the presence in his cabinet of Cesar Landa (Foreign Affairs), Jose Gavidia (Defense), Oscar Graham (Economy), Alfonso Chavarry (Interior), Rosendo Serna (Education), Betssy Chavez (Labor), Jorge Prado (Production), Roberto Sanchez (Tourism and Foreign Trade), Juan Silva (Transport and Communications), Geiner Alvarado (Housing), Alejandro Salas (Culture), and Dina Boluarte (Social Inclusion).