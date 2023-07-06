Peruvian Prosecutor Requests Seizure of Pedro Castillo's Assets

Meanwhile, the former Peruvian president remains detained in the Barbadillo prison for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

On Thursday, State Attorney General Daniel Soria asked the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru to seize the movable and immovable property belonging to former President Pedro Castillo and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres.

Among the Castillo's real estate to be seized are three rural properties in Chota and a house in the Tacabamba district.

Regarding Torres, Soria requests the seizure of a jeep vehicle and the seizure of eight real estate located in the San Isidro district and other properties in the Cercado de Lima.

As part of the "Shadow Cabinet" case, the State Attorney General's Office also executed a seizure, search, lockout, and dispossession order of Alejandro Sanchez's house, which is located in the district of Asia in the province of Cañete.

This businessman is being investigated for having belonged to an organization supposedly led by Castillo that was dedicated to awarding public works to acquaintances.

The tweet reads, "Peruvian justice treats Fujimori like a king. Meanwhile, it keeps legitimate President Pedro Castillo kidnapped and supports dictator Dina Boluarte."

They have also been accused of charging quotas for the designation of promotions in the Peruvian Armed Forces and appointing acquaintances to high public positions despite the fact that they did not have experience to carry out their work.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, in another of Sanchez's homes, located in the Breña district, Castillo held meetings with businessmen and friends to presumably decide on the awards of works and appointments of officials.

In October 2022, the Prosecutor's Office requested 36 months of detention against Sanchez and three others investigated for the Shadow Cabinet case.

However, Sanchez's defense announced that he would not turn himself in to justice because. In addition to Sanchez, former Housing Minister Juan Silva and Castillo's nephew Fray Vasquez are fugitives.

Meanwhile, Castillo remains detained in the Barbadillo prison for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, after allegedly attempting a coup on December 7, 2022, when he was expected to appear in Congress to respond to complaints of corruption and criminal organization.