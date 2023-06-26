President Dina Boluarte Reaches Highest Level of Disapproval

"...Boluarte was asked to leave office before the third “Toma de Lima”..."

On Sunday, the Institute of Peruvian Studies published an opinion poll stating that Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, has reached the highest level of disapproval since the beginning of her government.

According to the Institute’s data, 80% of those polled disapprove of the way Boluarte is governing.

Official reports state that, the past week, Boluarte was asked to leave office before the third “Toma de Lima”, scheduled for next July 19, by the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGTP). "Dina Boluarte must resign before July 19 and avoid social upheaval," CGTP leader Erwin Salazar said.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, the state channel TVPerú consulted Boluarte on the possibility of an electoral advance, after Keiko Fujimori, president of the Popular Force party, showed her openness to the possibility.

"If Mrs. Fujimori has come out with this, then I suggest that her party raise it again, because we as the Executive have already raised it twice, and it was left there", the President responded.

#Perú la desaprobación de la presidenta Dina Boluarte caypo estrepitosamente... 12% de aprobación, y 80% de rechazo... Pero ella quiere quedarse hasta el 2026@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/ClQqO4QZDS — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) June 25, 2023

The disapproval of President Dina Boluarte fell resoundingly... 12% approval, and 80% rejection... But she wants to stay until 2026

Official data show that at least 67 people died during the anti-government protests that took place between December 2022 and February 2023.

Among the demands of the citizens in the protests were Boluarte's dismissal and that of the members of the current Congress through early general elections.

According to the Peruvian Public Prosecutor's Office, Boluarte is the subject of a preliminary investigation for the alleged crime of genocide, aggravated homicide and serious injuries. Boluarte has denied these accusations.