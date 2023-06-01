Peruvian Workers Protest Against REPSOL Labor Abuses

La Pampilla Refinery workers affirmed that REPSOL does not recognize the clauses of the collective agreement related to issues such as wage gap and health plan.

On Wednesday, La Pampilla Refinery Workers Union (SUTRELAPA) held a sit-in to denounce the breach of labor agreements by the transnational oil company REPSOL.

"So far, the company has not satisfied various demands to avoid arbitrary changes," the Peruvian workers said, explaining that they are requesting an annual shift schedule that allows establishing positions, vacations, medical breaks, and replacements for each worker.

SUTRELAPA Secretary Jack Chavarry affirmed that REPSOL does not recognize the clauses of the collective agreement related to issues such as wage gap and health plan.

If REPSOL does not comply with its responsibilities as an employer, SUTRELAPA will demand the intervention of the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection.

SUTRELAPA also denounced labor abuses against three women, two of whom were pregnant and one of whom was lactating.

Although these workers were hired to fill positions in the refining process, they were fired by the transnational company.

For its part, the La Pampilla Refinery management stated that REPSOL is complying with both the Peruvian labor regulations and its policy on human rights and community relations.