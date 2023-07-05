State of Emergency in Peru for Ubinas Volcano Eruption

2,184 residents of the Moquegua department would be at risk in the event of an eruption.

The Government of Peru declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in the districts near the Ubinas volcano (south), in the department of Moquegua.

The decision was approved in the session of the Council of Ministers "due to the imminent danger from the eruptive process of the Ubinas volcano," as the Council indicated via Twitter.

This allows "the execution of exceptional, immediate, and necessary measures and actions to reduce the existing risk, as well as response and rehabilitation interventions."

According to authorities, 2,184 inhabitants of the districts of Ubinas and Matalaque, in the department of Moquegua, would be at risk from an eventual eruption.

✅ Esta mañana se aprobó en la sesión de Consejo de Ministros declarar en Estado de Emergencia algunos distritos de Moquegua por peligro inminente ante el proceso eruptivo del volcán Ubinas. pic.twitter.com/tRDGq9E2Di — Consejo de Ministros (@pcmperu) July 5, 2023

This morning, in a session of the Council of Ministers, it was approved to declare a State of Emergency in some districts of Moquegua due to the imminent danger caused by the eruptive process of the Ubinas volcano.

On Tuesday, the National Institute of Civil Defense confirmed two explosions in the volcano, which produced ash expulsion over several nearby districts, among them Tarucani, Lloque, Yunga.

The explosions exceeded a height of 5,000 meters and dispersed ash more than 10 kilometers around.

According to the government, technical agencies are permanently monitoring the volcano's activity. Also, multisectoral teams are coordinating with the authorities on the situation in order to attend to the families in the southern region.