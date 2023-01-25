Peruvian Production Minister Resigns From Office

Six ministers have already asked to leave their positions in Dina Boluarte's administration.

The Peruvian Minister of Production, Sandra Belaunde, resigned on Wednesday, as confirmed by the office of the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola.

Belaunde took over as head of the Ministry of Production in Dina Boluarte's administration just a month and a half ago, on December 10.

In her letter of resignation, the outgoing minister thanks the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, and lists several reasons for her decision not to continue in office.

With this resignation, there are now six ministers who have asked to leave their posts since the start of Dina Boluarte's government on December 7, 2022.

The Minister of Education, Patricia Correa, and the Minister of Culture, Jair Perez, were the first to resign on December 16, after protests in Andahuaylas and Ayacucho resulted in the deaths of at least 20 demonstrators.

Eduardo Garcia from the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion, Victor Rojas from the Ministry of the Interior, and Grecia Rojas from the Ministry of Women's Affairs also resigned.

This comes from ongoing protests in Peru against Boluarte and Congress, which have left at least 56 people dead.