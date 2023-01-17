Peru: Protesters Heading to Lima to Protest Against President

Delegations from Ayacucho, Arequipa, Apurímac, Cusco, Puno, among others, have already mobilized to Lima.

More delegations from different regions of Peru continue to mobilize towards Lima (capital) to join the second edition of the so-called "March of the Four of Their Own" and demand the resignation of the appointed president, Dina Boluarte.

teleSUR's correspondent in Peru, Jaime Herrera, said this Tuesday that "this morning more than 40 vehicles left with people from Ilave in the Puno region, who are going to participate in this march".

In addition, in the provinces of San Roman and Azángaro, approximately 20 vehicles are heading to Lima to "fight for equality and a real country for all."

According to community media, more than a thousand people from other provinces, such as Chucuito and El Collao, left for the Peruvian capital to join the march.

In Cusco, citizens from the province of Chumbivilcas held a rally in the Túpac Amaru square against Government before a delegation moved to Lima to demand Boluarte's resignation, the closing of Congress and new elections.

Previously delegations have already moved from localities such as Ayacucho, Arequipa, Apurímac, and Abancay, among others.

teleSUR's correspondent in Peru, Ramiro Angulo, indicated that in Lima, police repression was registered against the demonstrations against Boluarte's Government.

Since last December 7, mobilizations against the Peruvian Congress and the Boluarte Government had increased when the legislative body dismissed the then president Pedro Castillo, who was subsequently arrested and investigated for the alleged crime of rebellion.

On this day, Castillo expressed that he agreed with the grounds described by his defense lawyer by reiterating that "during the vacancy process in Congress, there was no impeachment, and I was not granted the right to defense, as Peruvian laws require."

"But let me add: First, as I have said; I have not been impeached. Second, I have not waived this constitutional right of impeachment. And third, this constitutional Congress has violated my right to defense and evidence," Castillo asserted.

Likewise, he emphasized that he did not intend to leave the country since "I have assumed and I assume the most important and sacred mandate that this people has given me as President of the Republic."