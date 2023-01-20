Social Organizations Worldwide Reject Brutal Repression in Peru

Thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the formation of a Constituent Assembly, and the holding of early elections in 2013.

Over the last week, social movements from around the world have expressed their solidarity with the Peruvian protesters, who have been brutally repressed by the police and military forces controlled by President Dina Boluarte.

On Dec. 7, 2022, the Peruvian Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office and appointed Dina Boluarte to replace him.

Since then, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to demand her resignation, the formation of a Constituent Assembly, and the holding of early elections in 2013. Below are some recent displays of international solidarity.

ARGENTINA: “All the strength for the Peruvian people in their just fight for dignity. Total repudiation of the repressive government. Soon we will be accompanying them in a new mission of solidarity and human rights,” Professor Juan Grabois announced.

#Perú está viviendo un caos.

¿Quién permite qué el ejército y la policía apunten con armas a la cara de civiles?

Cuando la policía y ejército sirve a los intereses del gobierno y no de la ciudadanía, se convierten en un arma fundamental y cómplices de una dictadura. pic.twitter.com/2Xc7Gk23No — Tribuna Digital7 (@TribunaLibreES) January 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "Peru is experiencing chaos. Who allows the army and police to point guns towards the civilians' faces? When the police and army serve the interests of the government and not the citizens, they become a fundamental weapon and accomplices of a dictatorship."

CUBA: “The revolutionaries of Latin America and the rest of the world have the moral obligation to show solidarity with the Peruvian people and contribute to making visible the struggle that is being lived today in the land of Mariategui and Tupac Amaru,” said the Red Scarves (Pañuelos Rojos).

CHILE: Paulina Cartagena, the vice president of the National Directorate of Teachers, posted on social networks images in which school teachers are seen holding signs that read, "The Peruvian people will not surrender."

MEXICO: “The coup right wing trembles. Today the people of Peru are preparing to take back the reins of their destiny. From all corners of that sister country, thousands of women and men will try to take Lima peacefully,” Morena Party founder Tomas Pliego.

"Es una masacre" denuncian en Perú ante la represión policial y militar que ya se cobró más de 50 vidas en las protestas contra Dina Boluarte. @JaimeHerreraCaj y el equipo de @telesurtv reportan desde el epicentro de la #MarchaDeLos4Suyos en Lima.



Más: https://t.co/brc2X0PQ0z pic.twitter.com/3wXZc4dHF3 — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) January 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "It's a massacre. In Peru, police and military repression has already claimed over 50 lives in the protests against Dina Boluarte. Jaime Herrera and the teleSUR team report from the epicenter of the Four Nations March in Lima."

SPAIN: “At Sant Jaume in Barcelona Square, we accompany our Peruvian sisters in their protest against the repression and in memory of all the injured and murdered people,” stated the Catalan organization “Entrepueblos Entrepobles Entrepobos Herriarte”

U.S.: “Thousands of protesters call for the resignation of Boluarte's coup-born government. Police officers under her orders are responsible for over 50 deaths in the last 42 days of protests,” the People Forum Co-director Manolo De Los Santos recalled.

The Black Alliance for Peace denounced that the Boluarte regime has increased the repression against the Indigenous peoples and blames them for the fire in the center of Lima that occurred on Thursday night.

