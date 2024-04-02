Peruvian President Replaced Six Ministers Amid Political Crisis

President Boluarte is being investigated for the possession of luxury watches that she failed to declare to tax authorities.

On Tuesday, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte changed Interior Minister Victor Torres and five other cabinet members in a bid to secure a vote of confidence in Congress.

On Monday, Torres resigned just days before the new Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen heads to Congress to request a vote of confidence in the cabinet.

Torres said he resigned due to family reasons, and stressed he was not being removed from office or censured. He had come under scrutiny regarding the role of the National Police in a raid on President Boluarte's home over the weekend.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Adrianzen said that the raid carried out by the public prosecutor's office and the police on the home of President Boluarte on Friday night was disproportionate.

Peruvian authorities have raided President Dina Boluarte's home as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into undisclosed luxury watches, dubbed "Rolexgate." pic.twitter.com/2asB5QcGe5 — DW News (@dwnews) March 30, 2024

"What has happened constitutes an intolerable violation of the dignity of the president of the republic and the nation she represents," he stressed.

The raid was carried out as part of an investigation into the alleged crime of "illicit enrichment" following a media report claiming Boluarte possessed several luxury watches that she failed to declare. The search at her home was approved by a supreme judge following the request of Prosecutor Juan Villena.

Boluarte said earlier that she would go to the Prosecutor's Office to disclose the "truth" about her luxury watches, but then requested a rescheduling of the subpoena, citing her "busy schedule." Villena rejected the request and described it as "an indicator of defiance" to "delay the outcome of the investigation."