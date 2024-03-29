Peru: President’s Attempt to Annul Death Complaint Fails

The ruling was issued yesterday and details that the prosecutorial actions met the established standards and are adequate, sufficient and congruent and have not violated the plaintiff's rights.

On Thursday, judicial sources reported that the Peruvian judiciary has rejected a legal action by the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, to annul the complaint against her for the deaths during social protests.

Constitutional judge Jonathan Valencia declared unfounded the petition to dismiss the complaint against her for aggravated homicide and serious injuries during the social protests against her ascension, by succession, to the presidency after the vacancy (removal) of President Pedro Castillo.

She also filed a complaint for the nullity of the charge of genocide, a charge brought together with the previous ones by the Attorney General's Office.

The demonstrations left a trail of 50 dead, but the complaint refers only to the first stage of the protests, between December 2022 and January 2023.

�� #ATENCION l El Poder Judicial rechazó la demanda de amparo de Dina Boluarte con la que pretendía anular la denuncia constitucional a su nombre que presentó la Fiscalía de la Nación por homicidio calificado y lesiones graves durante protestas sociales del 2022. pic.twitter.com/4DVqjjuIbn — Sol Tv Perú (@soltvcanal) March 28, 2024

The tweet reads, "The Judiciary rejected Dina Boluarte's request for amparo seeking to annul the constitutional complaint filed by the Attorney General's Office in her name for aggravated homicide and serious injuries during social protests in 2022."

Boluarte alleged that the prosecutor's actions violated his constitutional rights to due motivation of resolutions and denaturalized presidential immunity.

The ruling was issued yesterday and details that the prosecutorial actions met the established standards and are adequate, sufficient and congruent and have not violated the plaintiff's rights.

As for the alleged violation of presidential immunity, the magistrate specified that heads of state are not exempt from investigation processes, although they can only be charged for limited crimes such as treason.

#OJO El Estado desembolsará 180 mil s/. para pagar la defensa legal de la Presidenta Dina Boluarte en investigaciones por muertes en las protestas según resolución de la Oficina General de Administración del Despacho Presidencial del último 24 de marzo vía @elcomercio_peru pic.twitter.com/HQhgtmKeAq — Carlos Villarreal (@KikesitoVH) March 29, 2024

The tweet reads, "The State will disburse 180 thousand s/. to pay for the legal defense of President Dina Boluarte in investigations for deaths in protests according to resolution of the General Office of Administration of the Presidential Office last March 24."

The failure of Boluarte's attempt to free herself from the aforementioned investigation came on the same day that Juan Carlos Villena, the national prosecutor, declared that the president had been in contempt of court, having frustrated two proceedings in the framework of the investigations into the undeclared possession of three expensive Rolex watches.

The president did not receive the prosecutor who was to question her on the case of possible illicit enrichment and who was to show them for examination in order to establish their provenance.

Boluarte is widely criticized for dodging prosecutors after declaring that she would tell them the whole truth before explaining to the public about the watches she failed to mention in her annual mandatory official asset declaration.