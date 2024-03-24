Peruvian President Dina Boluarte With 86% of Rejection

A poll also showed that the Peruvian Congress has a disapproval of 92%, two percentage points more than last January.

According to a survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) published this Saturday, the disapproval of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, rose to 86%, four percentage points more than last January, amid recent reports of alleged illicit enrichment.

The IEP poll also showed that the Peruvian Congress has a disapproval of 92%, two percentage points more than last January, after having approved the disqualification of two judges of the National Board of Justice, the highest organ of the Peruvian judiciary.

At least 63% of Peruvians surveyed said they had little or no interest in politics, compared to 37% who said they had something and a lot of interest in it. In addition, the study revealed that the approval of Boluarte remained at 8%, and that the percentage of undecideds dropped to 6% in this month.

Graph where the dots with red lines show the levels of disapproval, and the grey ones of approval.

Graph where the dots with red lines show the levels of disapproval, and the grey ones of approval.

The IEP survey, conducted between 16 and 21 of this month, was made amid media reports against Boluarte of owning up to 15 luxury watches, including at least one Rolex, that have merited the initiation of a preliminary investigation by the Attorney General’s Office for alleged illicit enrichment.

This Sunday, another report reported that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) found more than a million of Soles, approximately 300,000 dollars, in bank accounts of unknown origin, between 2016 and 2022, period in which she was a State official, candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic and Minister of State.

Since December 7, 2022, he has served as president of the Republic of Peru, by constitutional succession, after being approved the third presidential vacancy motion against Pedro Castillo by the Peruvian Congress after an attempted coup.

Regarding the main opposition leaders, 74% said they do not sympathize with César Acuña, founder of the Alliance for Progress (APP) party72% do not like the former presidential candidate and leader of the Fuerza Popular party Keiko Fujimori and 60% reject the mayor of Lima and founder of Renovación Popular, Rafael López Aliaga.