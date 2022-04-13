Peruvian President Leads Council of Ministers Summit

Peru's President Pedro Castillo led the new session of the Council of Ministers in Lima.

The Government Press Secretariat said that the summit started at 10:35 a.m. at the Executive Branch headquarters.

The Peruvian leader visited Talara province in the Piura region on Tuesday, where he participated in the start-up ceremony of the New Talara Refinery (NRT), located in the district of Pariñas.

During the session, the President said that regardless of the hard situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the international circumstances, honest and corruption-free work will enhance the country's development, alongside the support of the population.

El jefe de Estado, @PedroCastilloTe, encabezó la sesión del Consejo de Ministros, donde se abordaron temas prioritarios para el país: proceso de vacunación contra la COVID-19, avances de la reactivación económica, acciones frente a la inseguridad ciudadana, entre otros. pic.twitter.com/loIiCl4ihM — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) April 13, 2022

The head of state, Pedro Castillo, led the session of the Council of Ministers, where priority issues for the country were addressed: the vaccination process against COVID-19, progress in economic reactivation, actions against citizen insecurity, among others.

According to what was treated in the session, the new refinery will guarantee the country's continuous and timely distribution of fuels, preserving air quality and public health.

The NRT will be operated by personnel with the required experience from Petroperu and contracting companies.