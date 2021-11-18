Peru: President Castillo Swears in New Minister of Defense

President Castillo also swore in accountant Jorge Luis Prado as the new Minister of Production.

Peruvian President, Pedro Castillo, swore in on Wednesday the new Minister of Defense to replace Walter Ayala. The latter resigned last November 14 amid a controversy generated by alleged irregularities in promotions in the Armed Forces.

Lawyer Juan Carrasco Millones was sworn in by President Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace in Lima. In the same ceremony, accountant Jorge Luis Prado was appointed as the new Minister of Production.

Juan Carrasco returns to the cabinet after a few weeks of having left the position of Minister of the Interior due to the resignation of the full ministerial cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Guido Bellido, leader of the governing party, Peru Libre.

After serving as a prominent anticorruption prosecutor, he held that portfolio for a little more than two months, until October 6. In the following days, he was appointed advisor to the Minister of Justice, Aníbal Torres.

His predecessor in the Ministry of Defense resigned last Sunday during the controversy unleashed in the country due to allegations of pressure in the promotions of high military commanders and the dismissal of the Army and the Air Force heads.

Saludo la actual designación de Jorge Luis Prado como titular del @MINPRODUCCION; así como también, el cargo de @JuanCarrascoMi como ministro del @MindefPeru. Ambas respetables trayectorias nos ayudarán a construir un próspero diálogo a favor del Perú y su pueblo. — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) November 18, 2021

"I welcome the current appointment of Jorge Luis Prado as head of the @MINPRODUCCION as well as the appointment of @JuanCarrascoMi as Minister of @MindefPeru. Both respectable trajectories will help us build a prosperous dialogue in favor of Peru and its people."

Walter Ayala resigned after appearing before the Defense Committee of Congress to give explanations for the military promotions. Afterward, the legislature approved a motion to interrogate him, which finally did not occur due to his departure from office.

With the appointment of the two new ministers, the total number of ministers removed by President Pedro Castillo in his first 113 days now reaches 11.

As part of the campaign launched in Peru by the right-wing sectors to destabilize the Peruvian government, legislators of the extreme right-wing parties have proposed to question the ministers continuously and they only disagree about whether to target them as an entire entity or one-by-one.