Peruvian Minister of Economy Resigns

Peru's Minister of Economics, Pedro Francke, resigned from his post on Tuesday amid an executive crisis originated by President Pedro Castillo's sudden announcement to renew the entire ministerial cabinet.

"I thank President Pedro Castillo for the opportunity he gave me to serve Peru in July 2021 (beginning of the term), in the midst of a situation marked by the pandemic (of covid-19) and the need to recover economic dynamics and employment" Francke said through his Twitter account.

The day before, the President announced the total renewal of his ministerial cabinet, claiming that he was making this decision as a consequence of a "constant evaluation" of his ministers.

This generated a crisis in the Executive, with Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez resigning from her post and denouncing acts of corruption within the Ministry of Interior.

Earlier on Tuesday, Presidential Secretary Carlos Jaico also resigned from his post, indicating a lack of transparency in the management of the Executive.

The Minister of Economy was a central figure within the ministerial cabinet because, after Castillo discarded a statist policy when he took office, he entrusted the management to Francke, a moderate economist.