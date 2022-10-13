Peru: Govt. Asks UN To Review Legality of Castillo Indictment

Attorney General Patricia Benavides presented on October 11 before Congress a constitutional accusation against President Pedro Castillo for alleged corruption.

In statements to local radio Exitosa, the country's Minister of Labor, Alejandro Salas, said that the United Nations (UN) is being consulted to block the constitutional accusation, taking into account the Peruvian constitutional rank.

Such consultation is made since the Peruvian Constitution does not provide for the accusation of the President for alleged corruption.

Therefore, the Attorney General would have to appeal to the United Nations Convention against Corruption since human rights treaties have a constitutional rank in the country.

In this regard, the Minister of Labor said, "It is clear to us that the United Nations will respond that [a country's] internal regulations cannot be violated."

��️#PrensaPresidencia | Presidente @PedroCastilloTe indicó que se mantendrá firme a pesar de la persecución política. Manifestó que pretenden vincularlo a una organización criminal, ejecutando una nueva modalidad de golpe de Estado.https://t.co/hQFMT2UppL — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) October 12, 2022

President Pedro Castillo indicated that he would stand firm despite political persecution. He stated that they intended to link him to a criminal organization, executing a new form of coup d'état.

"What the treaties do is to establish norms that we already have regulated; the Constitution is clear as to the grounds for impeaching the president," Salas also said.

The Attorney General's indictment becomes illegal should the UN find the Convention could not be used for indicting President Castillo on alleged corruption.