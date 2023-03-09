Peruvian Court Confirms Castillo’s 36-Month Pre-Trial Detention

The former President was first ordered to serve 18 months of pre-trial detention, which he is already serving in Barbadillo prison.

The Peruvian Judiciary confirmed 36 months of pre-trial detention against former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) for the alleged crimes of criminal organization, aggravated collusion and influence peddling.

"The Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation imposes 36 months of preventive imprisonment to Pedro Castillo for allegedly being the leader of a criminal organization, for crimes committed in Petroperu and in the ministries of Transport, and Housing, Construction and Sanitation," informed the Peruvian Judicial Power.

The entity said that judge Juan Carlos Checkley also ordered preventive detention for 36 months for the former minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva Villegas.

The former Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, Geiner Alvarado Lopez received the measure of appearance with restrictions.

Juzgado Supremo de Investigación Preparatoria impone 36 meses de prisión preventiva a #PedroCastillo por ser presunto líder de una organización criminal por delitos cometidos en Petroperú y en los ministerios de Transportes, y de Vivienda, Construcción y Saneamiento. pic.twitter.com/hhhP2SrIOl — Poder Judicial Perú (@Poder_Judicial_) March 9, 2023

The Supreme Court of Preliminary Investigation imposes 36 months of preventive detention on #PedroCastillo for being the alleged leader of a criminal organization for crimes committed in Petroperú and in the ministries of Transportation, and of Housing, Construction, and Sanitation.

Attorney General Patricia Benavides issued a constitutional accusation in October 2022 against Castillo accusing him of leading a mafia in the government.

On December 7, Pedro Castillo was dismissed by the Congress after attempting to shut down the Legislative Branch. He is currently being held in Lima for allegedly breaking the constitutional order.

The former president has said on several occasions that he did not commit any of the crimes of which he is accused. "I reiterate my innocence on the false facts that I am accused of and I denounce once again this unjust kidnapping for loyally serving my country as President of the Republic", said Castillo in the hearing held last Tuesday.



